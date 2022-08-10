SLATER Irving

August 7, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Amy Slater; loving father of Cindy (Jack) Radko, Jamie, Michael, and Paul Slater; brother of the late Hyman Slater; grandfather of Heidi (Darius Barber) Radko and Guinevere Slater; beloved uncle, and cousin. Irv was a Buffalo Public School teacher, guidance counselor, army veteran and avid gardener. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 10 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Institute of Buffalo. Share condolences and view live stream at mesnekoff.com