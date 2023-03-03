SLAGER Judith P. (nee Szczodrowski) formerly of Orchard Park, NY February 26, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Robert Slager; mother of Bradley (Kathleen) Slager, Bret (Laura) Slager, Jacqueline (Frank) Slager and the late Robert Slager Jr.; grandmother of Robin, Shauna, Alex, Shelby, Colin and Nolan. Sister of the late Donald (Maryann) Szczodrowski, late Diane (Richard) Williams and the late Gerald (Norine) Szczodrowski. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3pm – 6pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services Monday at 11:00am in the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park 7295 Ellicott Rd. Orchard Park, NY. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com