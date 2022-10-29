SKOTARCZAK Joseph J. October 25, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence Skotarczak (nee Kozuta). Brother of the late Edmund and Eugina. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM.