 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SKOTARCZAK Joseph J.

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

SKOTARCZAK Joseph J. October 25, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence Skotarczak (nee Kozuta). Brother of the late Edmund and Eugina. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News