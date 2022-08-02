Six Bisons pitchers combine on five-hit shutout of RailRiders

The Buffalo Bisons pieced together a shutout the only way they know how on Tuesday.

Buffalo used six pitchers to combine on a five-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the opener of an International League series.

Nick Allgyer, Buffalo’s second pitcher of the night, got the win to improve to 3-4. He worked 2 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out two in relief of starter Shaun Anderson.

They were followed by Tayler Saucedo (1/3 of an inning), Brandon Eisert (2/3), Kyle Johnston (2 innings), and Vinny Nittoli pitched the ninth.

Buffalo (53-47) got on the board in the top of the second inning when Cullen Large’s double to center field scored Nathan Lukes. It was Large’s 17th double of the season and it proved to be all the support the Bisons’ posse of pitchers would need.

The Herd added another run on the third on Spencer Horwitz’s line drive to right that scored Gabriel Moreno. Lukes picked up another RBI in the eighth when his single to center scored Moreno and Tanner Morris drove in Logan Warmoth in the ninth.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.