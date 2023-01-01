SISTER MARY RAYMOND, CSSF Felician Sisters Congregation Rosalie Kasprzak December 30, 2022, Beloved daughter of the late Anne (Wojtaszak) and Chester; loving sister of Jerome (Christine) Kasprzak; also survived by her niece Lisa (Dr. Barry) Malin. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Tuesday 1-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. Viewing will also be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in the Convent Chapel. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St, 14211. Arrangements by the Pietszak Funeral Home. Live stream link and obituary at www.Pietszak.com