David M. Sippel passed peacefully at home on July 28, 2023; Beloved husband of 58 years to Sandra (Mahoney) Sippel. Son of the late Dr. Harold E. Sippel and Genevive Sippel. Father of Susan Sippel, Michael (Melinda) Sippel, Bryan (Megan) Sippel, Patrick (Jennifer) Sippel and Mary Elizabeth (Timothy) Buckley. Survived by precious grandchildren Elizabeth, Allison, Brendan, Grace, Liam, and Patrick Sippel, Madison, Connor, and Brady Buckley. Brother to the late Dr. H. William (late Mary) Sippel and the late Dr. Robert (Faith) Sippel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive family and friends on Tuesday August 1st from 3-8 PM at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A celebration of David's life will be held at St Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd, Orchard Park at 10 AM on Wednesday August 2nd ,2023. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of fl owers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the St. Luke's Mission, 325 Walden Avenue, Buffalo NY 14211.