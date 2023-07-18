Of Hamburg, NY, July 16, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Simonick; loving mother of Frank (Libby), Cynthia (David) Dukarm, Daniel, Valerie (late Michael) Bannister, Marilyn (Matthew) Braunscheidel, and Edward (George Kurkdjian); cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Charles (Michelle) Lannon and the late Mary Anne (late Emil) Myers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 10:30 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
SIMONICK Ruth (nee Miller)
