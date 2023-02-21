SIMON Herbert C., DDS Of Williamsville, NY Feb. 19, 2023. Be-loved husband of the late Gloria Shoecraft Simon; loving father of Susan (David) Mikulski, Dr. Carol Simon, Glenn (Judith) Simon, Gregg Simon, Gary (Pamela) Simon and the late Paul Simon; grandfather of Jaclyn, Brian, Alexis, Ian, Mateo, Maya, Courtney, Christopher, Tyler, Emily and Kathryn; great grandfather of Samuel, Aria, Colt and Theo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and Friends may call Thursday 3-7 pm at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 8:45 am at St. Gregory the Great RC Church, Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Dr. Simon’s name may be made to Feedmore WNY, 100 James E. Casey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14206 or the ALS Assoc., 42 Broadway Suite 1724, NY, NY 10004. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com