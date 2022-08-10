SIECKMANN Edwin J. "Ed"

Passed away on August 8, 2022,. Beloved husband of the late Janet M. (nee McKenna) Sieckmann; dear father of Linda (Mike) Dugan, Lisa (late Karl) Shoop, James (Carm), Susan (Dan Cartwright) LoVullo, Amy (Patrick) Lawless and the late Laura (Jeff) Reed; loving Papa of Trevor (Maddie) Dugan and Olivia Dugan, Samantha (Bill) Brancatella, Jillian and Benjamin Shoop, Alex (Kalene) Sieckmann, Cara and Evan LoVullo, Catherine and Connell Reed, Maeve and Patrick Lawless; loving greatgrandfather of Cohen and Callie Sieckmann; dear friend of Barbara Brosch; son of the late John and Sophie (Kasprzak) Sieckmann; brother of Rita (Ray) Schwarzkopf; also survived by his devoted nephew and niece, Michael Rola and Marybeth (Gary) Strickland; and many other nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Friday, Aug 12th, from 3:00 8:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug 13th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church. (Please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ed's favorite charities he loved to support: Roswell Park Institute and/or Hospice Buffalo. Ed was an avid bowler, loved live music and loved to dance. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com