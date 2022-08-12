 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting in Batavia leaves two injured

Two people were treated for injuries following a shooting late Friday afternoon in Batavia.

City police said they arrived at Elm and East Main streets at about 4:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting and found two people hurt.

One victim was treated on the scene and the other was taken to United Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officers reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department through its confidential tip line at 585-345-6370. 

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com 

