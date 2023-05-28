SHIELDS Thomas J. May 21, 2023. Beloved husband of Martha R. (nee Weber) Shields. Step father of Mark D. (Trina) Hernandez. Grandpa of Aaron Muzquiz, Ava R. Law and Grayson Hernandez. Brother in law of Rev. Frederich A. Weber, Richard P. (Randy Shoppell) Weber and the late Susan W. (Frederick) Lask. Also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Masonic Services at 12:00 Noon, to be followed by Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to The Battle Within, P. O. Box 4184, Kenmore, NY 14217. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
