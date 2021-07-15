Sheriff candidates emptied their accounts for heated primary races

The bruising primary season drained cash from three of the candidates for Erie County sheriff, leaving each with less than $5,000 in his or her campaign bank account as of a few days ago.

Democrat Kimberly Beaty and Republican John C. Garcia will benefit from whatever assistance their parties want to provide heading into November, since the two won their primaries.

But Beaty’s campaign account held just $4,842 as of Sunday, and Garcia’s held $3,982, according to their statements filed Thursday with the state Board of Elections. Karen Healy-Case, who lost the Republican primary to Garcia but holds the Conservative Party line, had just $3,725.

All are likely to ramp up fundraising efforts because candidates running countywide in upstate New York’s most populous county can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially if they lack name recognition.

In his final race in 2017, the well-known sheriff, Timothy B. Howard, spent more than $280,000 after mid-July to squeak out a razor-thin victory on Election Day.