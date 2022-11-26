SHAW Laura A. (nee Wilson) Of Orchard Park, NY November 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Shaw; loving mother of Donna L. (Late Gifford) Walker, Robert J. (Dolores) Shaw, Lawrence P. (Steve Puig) Shaw and Jeffrey D. (Darlene) Shaw; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services from the funeral home Tuesday at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.