SHAW Dorothy E. Of Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Phineas and Florence (nee Pollak) Shaw. Sister of the late Franklin P. (Etta) Shaw. Aunt of the late Gretchen (late Gordon) Gross and Craig (Rachele) Shaw. Great-aunt of Yale F. Shaw. Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Zion 805 Delaware Ave. Monday at 11 AM. Masks are required for those attending the funeral service. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers donations to Temple Beth Zion, Heifer Project or Canine Helpers for the Handicap. Arrangements have been made by: AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please leave a message of condolences at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
