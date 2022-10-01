Sharable electric scooters arrive in North Tonawanda

There's a new way to get around in North Tonawanda.

The city has teamed with the electric vehicle company Bird to offer shared electric scooters, Mayor Austin Tylec announced. The scooters became available Saturday for riders 18 and older.

Rate for using them is $1 plus 49 cents per minute. They can be located via a Bird app.

Discounts are offered through a Bird app for low-income riders, recipients of Pell grants, veterans, senior citizens and selected non-profit and community organizations. Health care workers and emergency personnel can use them for free.

According to the announcement, the scooters will be available as long as weather permits.

“North Tonawanda is excited to be a part of this fun new way for residents and visitors to zip around town and explore our beautiful city," Tylec said in a news release. "We hope everyone will enjoy these scooters and have a safe ride.”