Of Tamarac, FL, & South Wales, NY, July 21, 2023, Aged 82. Son of the late John Matthew Shaffer, Sr. and the late Eleanor (Klaiber) Shaffer. John is also predeceased by his stepmother Thelma R. Shaffer, and a brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Goodwin. John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Upon retiring, he moved to Tamarac, Florida and shared his time between Florida and the family farm. John is survived by his husband/ partner of 52 years, Michael Mancuso, his sister Mary Shaffer Goodwin of Lancaster, and his beloved dog, Princess. He will be missed dearly by extended family, neighbors and friends. A visitation for John will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME INC., 6469 Olean Rd., in South Wales. A private Burial will be held at Holmes Hill Cemetery. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com