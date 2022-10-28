 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SGROI Marjory (nee Harlan)

  • Updated
  • 0
SGROI Marjory (nee Harlan)
Support this work for $1 a month

SGROI Marjory (nee Harlan) Age 87, wife of George McKnight of Orchard Park, died Wednesday, October 25 at Orchard Heights Senior Living. She is survived by her daughter Victoria (Michael) Carlin; and their children, Maxwell and Elizabeth of Riva, Maryland; and her sister, June (Melvin) Booher of Hubbard, Ohio. She is also survived by George's children, Timothy, Holly (David) Clark, Laurel Windrum, Kristen (Mark) Stephens, David, Brian (Kenneth) McKnight; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjory was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen (Ashton) Harlan; and her husbands, Salvatore L. Sgroi (father of Victoria) and Peter E. Geis. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 30th from 10am-12pm with service immediately following at 12pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News