SGROI Marjory (nee Harlan) Age 87, wife of George McKnight of Orchard Park, died Wednesday, October 25 at Orchard Heights Senior Living. She is survived by her daughter Victoria (Michael) Carlin; and their children, Maxwell and Elizabeth of Riva, Maryland; and her sister, June (Melvin) Booher of Hubbard, Ohio. She is also survived by George's children, Timothy, Holly (David) Clark, Laurel Windrum, Kristen (Mark) Stephens, David, Brian (Kenneth) McKnight; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjory was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen (Ashton) Harlan; and her husbands, Salvatore L. Sgroi (father of Victoria) and Peter E. Geis. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 30th from 10am-12pm with service immediately following at 12pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com