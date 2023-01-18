 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEWERYNIAK Elizabeth A. (nee Brinkhus)

  • Updated
  • 0
SEWERYNIAK Elizabeth A. (nee Brinkhus)
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Orchard Park, NY January 15, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Norman D. Seweryniak; loving mother of Barbara A. (David) Snyderman and Kenneth B. (Virginia) Seweryniak; grandmother of Jacob A. and Nathaniel J. Snyderman. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services Friday at 10 am in the Prayer Tower at The Tabernacle 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz. org/donate. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News