SESNIE Dorothy R. (nee Reed)

Passed away September 4, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas Sesnie; dear mother of Ronald (Robin) Sesnie, Carolyn (Gregg) Tomani and Cathryn (James) Johnson; loving grandmother of Meghan, Matthew (Jessica), Madison, Anna, Alex, Patrick, Emma, Andrew, Mara and Daniel; greatgrandmother of Dean; sister of David (Lois) Reed and Jackie Tietz; predeceased by Richard Reed and Sandra Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Mrs. Sesnie retired as a Nardin Academy teacher and was a Mayflower descendant. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com