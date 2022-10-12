 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEROTA Janet L. (nee O'Connor)

  Updated
  • 0
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest on October 10, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Francis E. and Vivian O'Connor. Former wife of Donald (Margaret) Serota.

Devoted mother of Damon and Cheryl (Dayton). Loving grandmother of Kaleb Edwards. Sister of Francis E. (Dorothy) Kevin (Debra), Marjorie (Steven), Kathy and Terence (Gale). Predeceased sister of Philip (late Kathryn), Dennis and Marian. Also survived by her beloved Cats, Papa and Love, and predeceased by Cats, Jet and Mini. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC., 281 Dodge Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Erie County SPCA. Family guestbook available at amherstmemorialchapel.com

