SEROTA Donald S.

Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest on October 22, 2022. Husband of Margaret Reeves; father of Damon and Cheryl (Dayton); Poppie of Kaleb; predeceased by parents, Harry and Minnie; brother, Irwin; former wife, Janet; and various feline companions. Don was employed by New York State for many years, and retired as a Deputy Director of the WNYDDSO. He was an Air Force Veteran. Funeral will be held at the convenience of his family. Donations to an animal charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com

