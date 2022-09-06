[Sept. 6] Buffalo Next: The return of the Florida Street demonstration homes

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Sept. 6, 2022

Buffalo's Seven Sisters

More than once in the last two years, Alex Severyn found himself looking at the seven historic Florida Street duplexes that he and his brother purchased and wondering why they bought them.

Not anymore. After a $3.3 million renovation by Severyn Development over the last two years, the 120-year-old East Side homes – Buffalo's version of San Francisco's Seven Sisters – are fully restored, with 14 residential apartments for lease. All have three bedrooms and one bathroom, a living room and dining room, modern kitchens and appliances, and either a rebuilt front porch or balcony.

Now dubbed Cold Spring Heights, more than half of the units are already occupied, just two months into leasing. "They came out really well," Severyn said. "This is one of our biggest projects, and our first time on the East Side. It's a great location."

Each unit has original but refinished or reinstalled hardwood floors and luxury vinyl tiling, wood trim, an original but nonworking fireplace, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, laundry machines and air-conditioning. They rent for $1,600 per month.

The houses were originally built in 1902 as "demonstration homes" – in what was then viewed as the suburbs – to showcase new building and masonry techniques, particularly the exterior stone facades. Although structurally identical, each house differed in the shape, thickness, color, or layout of the brick.

The homes were most recently owned by Canisius College but had been empty and largely neglected for 15 years when the Severyns learned they were available and bought them for $480,000 in October 2020. That was followed by 18 months of meticulous repair and rehabilitation by general contractor Construction Advantage to salvage and restore as much as possible, while replicating the rest of the features.

Nearly all of the original windows were saved and restored, while the doors were replaced with replicas of the originals and the roofs are new. The lower-level front porches had collapsed, and even had trees growing out of them, while Canisius had removed the upper balconies "because they had too many parties there," Severyn said. Both have been rebuilt or replaced.

The project was funded with historic tax credits, a property-tax break and Opportunity Zone investments. "We hit everything we could on this one," Severyn said.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Anthony LoRusso's Clayton Street project

The 85,000-square-foot building would feature micro apartments of 450 to 520 square feet in size, plus a lounge or lobby on each floor, and 67 parking spaces on the 1.78-acre lot . He received site plan approval and a zoning variance, but still needed Common Council approval to rezone the property and combine lots.

Now: That's when he ran into neighborhood opposition to the size and height of the project, as well as traffic flow and sewer capacity. And then came the costs hikes. What had originally been pegged as a $10 million project had ballooned by June to $15 million, while the interest rates on the permanent commercial loan had jumped to 6.75%.

So LoRusso scaled back, eliminating one floor to cut back the project to 44 apartments on two floors. The parking lot has also been diminished by one third. Potential traffic and sewer needs are lessened. And the cost is now $9 million. The developer has to go back for new approvals in the coming weeks, but he hopes that RP Oak Hill Building Co. can begin work in the spring and finish after 14 months.

COMING SOON

Orchard Park

Developer Broadway Group is targeting a second Dollar General discount store on Big Tree Road – this time in Orchard Park. The Alabama-based developer is asking the town Planning Board on Sept. 8 for concept review of a 10,640-square-foot store at 6017 Big Tree Road, on the north side. It's already working on an identical store at the corner of Lakeshore and Big Tree roads in Hamburg.

Additionally, Royal Car Wash – now owned by GO Car Wash Management Co. – wants to build a new facility on vacant land at the corner of Milestrip and Abbott roads. .

Cheektowaga

Northtown Automotive is asking to have the remaining 4.65 acres of land at 6386 Transit rezoned from "retail business district" to "motor services district," under the condition that it would only be used for new car sales.

Lancaster

Forestview Restaurant owner George Peppes is asking for site plan approval for his proposal to demolish the 8,000-square-foot former restaurant and erect a new 27,000-square-foot, three-story building with 8,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space and 14 apartments, as well as a separate 2,000-square-foot bank branch and drive-thru. .

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

ECC will spend $5.2 million to migrate to the Banner planning system, after using WorkDay was a failure that cost the school $12 million in the last five years.

Buffalo Niagara is getting $25 million for a technology hub as part of the federal Build Back Better program.

A six-story apartment building won't be coming to the Gates Circle redevelopment project after all.

A Buffalo tool maker is eliminating 18 jobs after a merger means its operations are shifting to Wisconsin.

Valu Home Centers is closing three of its Western New York stores as it refocuses on more lucrative markets and building its online sales.

Workers at four Western New York nursing homes have approved a new contract, but unionized employees at other facilities are gearing up for five-day strikes as their contract talks continue.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers. Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

2. Silo City project caught up in acrimonious dispute. A legal battle has erupted within the Silo City project team, after the construction manager on the $41 million redevelopment job was replaced amid allegations of shoddy work and poor performance that the developer says are now requiring costly repairs and a year's delay.

3. Developers from Buffalo and Rochester team up for affordable housing project near Broadway Market. A Rochester supportive housing developer is teaming up with Buffalo's Cedarland Development Group on a $20.5 million project that will bring a mix of housing options to 38 city-owned vacant lots on Playter Street, on Buffalo's East Side.

4. Settlement leads to scrapping of Gates Circle apartment project. Seeking to head off further development next door, the nonprofit owner of Canterbury Woods is buying a strip of land next to its Gates Circle facility to ensure that it will be set aside as green space instead of a six-story building that had been approved for the site.

5. Green Organization spends $13 million on two Amherst apartment complexes. A growing suburban apartment developer acquired two properties in Amherst from Clover Management for $13.35 million and plans to spend another $4 million to upgrade the communities, even as it prepares to undertake a $45 million project nearby.

