BY JON HARRIS

Sept. 5, 2023

Excelsior aims to deliver sports performance in Southtowns

One of Western New York's largest orthopedics and sports medicine practices continues to grow its footprint.

Excelsior Orthopaedics on Aug. 31 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its Excelsior Sports Performance at 6831 Seneca St. in Elma. That center, which opened Jan. 9, created a flagship location for the Sports Performance branch of Excelsior.

There, it shares a building with the Western New York Flash Academy. The location strategically puts the provider next to some of the region's top young athletes who use Flash Fields, which is part of Sahlen's Sports Park and includes two outdoor turf soccer fields.

"We were already delivering sports performance in Amherst, and we knew we eventually wanted to reach more of the Southtowns and Southern Tier," said Josette Fisher, director of sports medicine and wellness at Excelsior. "By being in Elma, we can better meet the demand for sports performance services and athletic training in local school districts and reach farther south to teams, clubs, athletes of all ages, and active adults who would like to tap into healthy programming closer to where they live."

Fisher, through Excelsior, had served as the physical therapist for the former women's professional soccer club, WNY Flash. Fisher's past relationship with the Sahlen's and Flash names was one of the primary drivers behind the new location in Elma, according to Excelsior.

For Excelsior, it's the latest location it has opened in the last several years. They include:

In 2020, the provider opened a physical therapy and occupational therapy center at 438 Main St. in downtown Buffalo.

The next year, Excelsior opened a physical therapy and occupational therapy site in Orchard Park, a mile from its larger Southtowns location.

In 2022, it opened a podiatry-only site at 4020 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, across the street from its Sheridan Drive headquarters.

And at the start of this year, Excelsior opened its new and larger Niagara Falls location at 10195 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 100.

As for what's driving the growth, Erica Brecher, Excelsior's marketing coordinator, noted it boils down to the market and patient demographics, with the population living longer and the growing popularity of sports translating to an increasing number of athletes. Further, she said, more procedures and treatments continue to be performed outside hospital walls, a trend that has accelerated given the pressure on health care costs.

"By having been a comprehensive musculoskeletal care Center of Excellence for more than 20 years, we foresaw the need for access and convenience to exactly the outpatient services that are growing in demand," said David Uba, CEO of Excelsior Orthopaedics and Buffalo Surgery Center. "Now, we can focus on expanding this model and perfecting it."

The combined organizations – Excelsior and Buffalo Surgery Center, a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center – now employ more than 500 employees and, annually, perform nearly 20,000 procedures and conduct more than 350,000 patient visits across 10 locations in Western New York. The organization did not provide an annual revenue figure, but recent state documents show Buffalo Surgery Center LLC – the ambulatory surgery center at 3921 Sheridan Drive – brought in more than $26 million in revenue last year.

Buffalo Medical Group provides update on Pendleton site

Buffalo Medical Group's new 19,000-square-foot health care hub at 6950 S. Transit Road in the Town of Pendleton should be open in early 2024, Associate Medical Director Dr. Robert Zielinski told The Buffalo News.

Zielinski said, "we'll be open just after the New Year," only a little behind the original projected opening date of this fall.

The facility, the former Niagara Financial Group administrative headquarters, will have space for primary care providers and rotating specialists, along with laboratory blood draws and X-ray imaging services.

"It's an underserved area of that community," Zielinski said, "and we're happy to expand our footprint a little bit."

UnitedHealthcare data breach hits some Western New Yorkers

UnitedHealthcare, one the nation's largest health insurers, recently reported a data security incident that involved the personal health information of some New York residents.

Spokesperson Heather Soule said fewer than 100 people were affected in the Buffalo metro area. All affected individuals are being notified, the company said.

The personal information accessed varied by each individual, but it may have included a combination of names, member ID number, plan type, county and state of residency. The incident did not include the disclosure of social security numbers, driver's license numbers or any financial account information.

The incident stems from the discovery that an unauthorized third party on Dec. 29 was able to access a UnitedHealthcare broker portal. Through an investigation, UnitedHealthcare found the third party accessed certain personal information between Dec. 1 and Jan. 25.

