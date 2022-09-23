SENFIELD Carson D.

September 17, 2022, of Orchard Park, NY. Loving son of Daren and Bridget Senfield; cherished brother of Garrett and Halle Senfield; and family's best friend, Luna. Grandson of Gene (Dawn) Senfield and Jane (late Benjamin) Henderson; great-grandson of Jackie (late Arthur) Bergstrom; nephew of Mark (Kathy) Henderson, Kristan Henderson, Caryn (Charles) Nicosia, Steven Henderson, Jeff (Ashley) Senfield, and the late John David Senfield; cousin of Morgan Aboite, Courtney and Stephanie Henderson, Paige and Owen Nicosia, Kirby, Lucy and Cole Senfield, Geneva and Dominic Aboite and the late Shannon Henderson. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends. The family will receive friends Sunday 4 PM 8 PM at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to: Carson Senfield Memorial Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownson.com