July 20, 2023 age 83 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Martin E. Semrau; dearest mother of Christine Semrau (Jim Stiegler) and Martin E. Jr. (Michelle) Semrau; daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (nee Richter) Tiffany; sister of Robert (Barbara) Tiffany, late Donna (late Leonard) Neureuther and William F. Tiffany; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, July 23rd from 1-5 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Service on Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St. Williamsville at 10 AM. Ethel was a volunteer at Variety Club.
SEMRAU Ethel J. (nee Tiffany)
