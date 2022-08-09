SEMBER James J.

August 5, 2022, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, age 84. Faithful disciple of Christ; beloved husband of the late Carol (Kerl) Sember; cherished companion of Barb Schlant; selfless father of Timothy (Valerie) Sember, Thomas (Carolyn) Sember, Theresa (Chris) Hewson, Terrence (Brette) Sember; adoring grandfather of Lisa Miller, Jessica (Jeremy) Burger, the late Melanie, Katie (Alex) May, Quinne, Rebecca (Ryan) Vishion, Andrew (fiancée Erin), Zayne, Ruthie, Nicole, Nora, and Greta. Exceptional greatgrandfather of Kayden, Liam, Cameron, Daisy, and Riley. Loving brother of Mareanne "Sugar" (the late Melvin) Mikolajczyk. In-law extraordinaire to the Kerl clan. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews; and steadfast friend of Ed Farmer. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday, 4-8 PM at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Prayer Service will held Thursday at 7 PM led by his son, Pastor Tom Sember. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM at St. Andrew's Church (Elmwood and Sheridan Dr.). Jim was a decorated Marine Corps veteran, former NYS Trooper, and retired Lieutenant of the Buffalo Fire Department. An avid fisherman, toy train enthusiast, proud American, sponge candy and pizza ambassador, and most importantly, Evangelizer. Without exception, one of the finest people who ever walked this earth–to know him was to love him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, NY 14217. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com