Local News

Whole Foods Market gave Rob O'Connor the chance to move back to Western New York after several years away in Providence, R.I., at culinary school.
"I missed the food most while I was gone. After I left, there were so many things that kept popping up, restaurants, breweries. It's become a Renaissance," said O'Connor, 29, a North Tonawanda native who worked part-time in t…
ON THE MOVE – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold its annual Stroke Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in a new location, the parking lot at Sam’s Club, 1580 Military Road, Niagara Falls. …
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Thursday that the state Workers' Compensation Board should grant death benefits to the widow of State Trooper Lawrence W. Lakeman.
Lakeman died in 2007 of pancreatic cancer believed to have been caused by his service at the World Trade Center site after the 2001 terrorist attacks.
The state rejected the claim from Audra Lakeman of Lockp…
The fate of Erie County Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad remains unclear, despite a majority vote by county legislators Thursday seeking his resignation.
Meanwhile, a week after firing Earl Jann Jr., the authority's former executive director, the Water Authority board has placed its faith in the deputy director, even after voiding and shortening his employment cont…
Ask Buffalo officials about out-of-town slumlords, and there's often a scowled acknowledgement of a lost cause.
In a city where properties are owned by landlords from as far away as China, Kuwait and Sweden as well as New York City, Texas and California, it's sometimes difficult to enforce housing code laws on these investors, they say.
But the state Legislature late…
It started as an inside joke that Stephanie Crockatt thought only she and her colleagues in the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy would understand.
This morning, they decorated Bidwell Parkway with a line of 1,500 pink plastic flamingos, breaking the previous mark recognized by Guinness World Records. The record was previously held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Isla…
The international agency that regulates outflows from Lake Ontario continues to blame the weather for last year's flooding on the lakeshore, concluding that water would have been even higher without its intervention.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, a subsidiary of the International Joint Commission, issued a study absolving a lake management pla…
Former NHL defenseman Jay McKee, who spent 10 seasons playing for the Buffalo Sabres through 2006 before moving on to other teams and then coaching, has finally sold his Western New York home.
McKee and his wife, former Buffalo Jills cheerleader Nicole Malczewski, sold their five-bedroom home in Elma to Richard L. and Cynthia L. Betschen on Wednesday. The sale price was $…
Fire swept through at least three houses on Perry Street midday Thursday, leaving at least 21 people without a home, Buffalo fire and Red Cross officials said.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Perry, near Smith Street at about 12:35 p.m., fire officials said.
There were no reports of injuries, but the Red Cross said 11 adults and 10 children who lived in the…
Two men who tied up and strangled a homeowner during a Hamburg home invasion were sentenced to prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Thursday.
On Aug. 19, 2017, the two men wore masks and unlawfully entered a home on Schultz Road in the town and left with a television, jewelry, cellphones and food.
Cedric Townes, 31, of Buffalo, was sentenced by St…
For a sense of why Kevan Busa feels so driven to honor Dr. Philip McCarthy in this weekend's Ride for Roswell, consider a moment that occurred about three months before Busa arrived in 2012 at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. That was the day Busa learned, out of nowhere, that he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
An ambulance brought the Marcellus native to…
It's not easy to solve the problems of employers struggling to find the workers they need, and, on the flip side, getting job seekers into good positions.
And that's why workforce development remains a top priority for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
The Partnership is attempting to make an impact, supporting an industry-led coalition called Employ Buffalo Niagara. …
The Erie County Water Authority board intends to shorten the employment contract for its deputy director, Robert J. Lichtenthal Jr., the authority's highest paid employee.
And it intends to revise the job description for the executive director, now that former director Earl L. Jann Jr. has been fired.
Last year, the authority board approved a three-year contract for …
Sonia Dusza just wanted to talk to a legislator during a break at a Niagara County Legislature meeting.
But the 75-year-old North Tonawanda resident didn't get far Tuesday when she left the public gallery and stepped onto the floor where the lawmakers sit at their desks.
An armed sheriff's deputy told her to leave that part of the chamber.
"My God, it's gotten lik…
