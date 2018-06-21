Share this article

Local News

Rasmus Dahlin keeps thoughts close before NHL Draft

By Tim O'SheiThu, Jun 21, 2018

DALLAS — If you want to know what it’s like to play against Rasmus Dahlin, just ask him some questions. You’ll get the idea fast. He’ll look in your eyes and listen. He’ll nod. He’ll take in what you’re offering, and he’ll give something – but just a little – in return. And then? Whoosh! He’s off, and onto the next one. Ask Thursday for his thoughts on likel…

Health and Fitness
Whole foods cooking demos let produce leader show his chops

By Scott ScanlonThu, Jun 21, 2018

Whole Foods Market gave Rob O'Connor the chance to move back to Western New York after several years away in Providence, R.I., at culinary school. "I missed the food most while I was gone. After I left, there were so many things that kept popping up, restaurants, breweries. It's become a Renaissance," said O'Connor, 29, a North Tonawanda native who worked part-time in t…

Local News
Reporters' Notebook: June 21, 2018

By Dale AndersonThu, Jun 21, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, born on this date in 1905, “Only the guy who isn’t rowing has time to rock the boat.” . . . ON THE MOVE – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold its annual Stroke Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in a new location, the parking lot at Sam’s Club, 1580 Military Road, Niagara Falls. …

Local News
Schumer supports widow's claim for 9/11 death benefits

By Thomas J. ProhaskaThu, Jun 21, 2018

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Thursday that the state Workers' Compensation Board should grant death benefits to the widow of State Trooper Lawrence W. Lakeman. Lakeman died in 2007 of pancreatic cancer believed to have been caused by his service at the World Trade Center site after the 2001 terrorist attacks. The state rejected the claim from Audra Lakeman of Lockp…

Erie County
Legislature calls on Water Authority chairman to quit, end culture of 'arrogance'

By Sandra TanThu, Jun 21, 2018

The fate of Erie County Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad remains unclear, despite a majority vote by county legislators Thursday seeking his resignation. Meanwhile, a week after firing Earl Jann Jr., the authority's former executive director, the Water Authority board has placed its faith in the deputy director, even after voiding and shortening his employment cont…

Buffalo
Buffalo gets 'important tool' in battle against slumlords

By Susan SchulmanThu, Jun 21, 2018

Ask Buffalo officials about out-of-town slumlords, and there's often a scowled acknowledgement of a lost cause. In a city where properties are owned by landlords from as far away as China, Kuwait and Sweden as well as New York City, Texas and California, it's sometimes difficult to enforce housing code laws on these investors, they say. But the state Legislature late…

Buffalo
Flock of plastic flamingos in Buffalo parks sets world record

By Amiyah KingThu, Jun 21, 2018

It started as an inside joke that Stephanie Crockatt thought only she and her colleagues in the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy would understand. This morning, they decorated Bidwell Parkway with a line of 1,500 pink plastic flamingos, breaking the previous mark recognized by Guinness World Records. The record was previously held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Isla…

Environment
Agency blames weather for the Lake Ontario flooding; locals blame the agency

By Thomas J. ProhaskaThu, Jun 21, 2018

The international agency that regulates outflows from Lake Ontario continues to blame the weather for last year's flooding on the lakeshore, concluding that water would have been even higher without its intervention. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, a subsidiary of the International Joint Commission, issued a study absolving a lake management pla…

Business
Former Sabre Jay McKee sells Elma home

By Jonathan D. EpsteinThu, Jun 21, 2018

Former NHL defenseman Jay McKee, who spent 10 seasons playing for the Buffalo Sabres through 2006 before moving on to other teams and then coaching, has finally sold his Western New York home. McKee and his wife, former Buffalo Jills cheerleader Nicole Malczewski, sold their five-bedroom home in Elma to Richard L. and Cynthia L. Betschen on Wednesday. The sale price was $…

Local News
Fire sweeps through 3 houses on Perry Street

By Maki BeckerThu, Jun 21, 2018

Fire swept through at least three houses on Perry Street midday Thursday, leaving at least 21 people without a home, Buffalo fire and Red Cross officials said. The fire was reported in the 700 block of Perry, near Smith Street at about 12:35 p.m., fire officials said. There were no reports of injuries, but the Red Cross said 11 adults and 10 children who lived in the…

Crime
Pair sentenced to prison for Hamburg home invasion

Thu, Jun 21, 2018

Two men who tied up and strangled a homeowner during a Hamburg home invasion were sentenced to prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Thursday. On Aug. 19, 2017, the two men wore masks and unlawfully entered a home on Schultz Road in the town and left with a television, jewelry, cellphones and food. Cedric Townes, 31, of Buffalo, was sentenced by St…

Columns
Sean Kirst: Cancer survivor rides for Roswell – and for the doctor who saved him

By Sean KirstThu, Jun 21, 2018

For a sense of why Kevan Busa feels so driven to honor Dr. Philip McCarthy in this weekend's Ride for Roswell, consider a moment that occurred about three months before Busa arrived in 2012 at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. That was the day Busa learned, out of nowhere, that he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. An ambulance brought the Marcellus native to…

Business
Buffalo Niagara Partnership says workforce development is vital to economic growth

By Matt GlynnThu, Jun 21, 2018

It's not easy to solve the problems of employers struggling to find the workers they need, and, on the flip side, getting job seekers into good positions. And that's why workforce development remains a top priority for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. The Partnership is attempting to make an impact, supporting an industry-led coalition called Employ Buffalo Niagara. …

Erie County
Water Authority board shortens contract for its highest-paid administrator

By Sandra TanThu, Jun 21, 2018

The Erie County Water Authority board intends to shorten the employment contract for its deputy director, Robert J. Lichtenthal Jr., the authority's highest paid employee. And it intends to revise the job description for the executive director, now that former director Earl L. Jann Jr. has been fired. Last year, the authority board approved a three-year contract for …

Local News
Critics cry foul over recess rule barring public from Niagara Legislature floor

By Thomas J. ProhaskaThu, Jun 21, 2018

Sonia Dusza just wanted to talk to a legislator during a break at a Niagara County Legislature meeting. But the 75-year-old North Tonawanda resident didn't get far Tuesday when she left the public gallery and stepped onto the floor where the lawmakers sit at their desks. An armed sheriff's deputy told her to leave that part of the chamber. "My God, it's gotten lik…