Cashell Durham – we'll call her “Shelly,” as her brother did – still finds it strange to go a day without the texts. Sometimes, when her phone vibrates, she will think it’s him, for that brief instant when the familiar overrides reality.

She and her only sibling, Aaron Salter Jr., texted each other all the time, particularly as they would get started with each day. Shelly was the oldest child of the late Carol and Aaron Salter Sr., and her little brother is a central part of her earliest memories – a bond strengthened even when Shelly fell in love.

She began dating Arriet Durham Sr., often known as A.J., not long after she started classes at Kensington High School. At first Aaron – two years younger – was not happy. “When my husband would walk me home in those days,” Shelly said, her worried brother would “throw stones at him.”

A.J. stuck around. Before long, Aaron revered him. He was particularly impressed when A.J. joined the Marine Corps. Once the older man returned from the service, they were as close as brothers, especially in their shared knowledge and devotion about cars.

After 35 years with the Postal Service, A.J. retired to devote himself to ministry at the North Buffalo Community Church. Shelly lost him to a sudden illness in 2018, an absence her brother felt in a profound way.

On May 10 of last year, just after Shelly arrived at her job as a clinical nurse manager in Cheektowaga, her phone buzzed. It was a text from Aaron, but this was no typical message:

“Good morning, Shelly," he wrote. "How about I had a dream about Arriet and I was doing my vending machines and I was getting some stuff together and AJ was there, too. I told him the bottle place wasn’t open yet and I told him we need to go get some breakfast. I heard his voice and saw his face as clear as day.”

Aaron ended the text with one word:

“Wow.”

Shelly, stunned, kept reading the message. The description of vending machines and the “bottle place” referred to a side job her mechanically brilliant brother used to hold.

She was left thinking of their childhood days at the Cold Spring Bible Chapel on Northland Avenue. It is where they both embraced the belief that sustains her now, and she wondered if her husband – through her brother's dream – was sending some kind of message.

Four days later, Aaron – a retired Buffalo police officer who handled security at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue – went into work, telling Shelly he was covering a shift for a friend.

The family connection ran deep: Their mom was a front-end manager at the old Tops at Central Park Plaza. Shelly started working at that store at 16 as a cashier, and her brother took a job there when he reached that same age.

“We all have a soft spot for Tops,” Shelly said. So it made sense that Aaron would return to that grocery chain after retiring from the police. She often visited him at work, where he seemed to know every customer who walked in.

“Buffalo’s a small world,” Shelly said, especially in a community intertwined with their family since childhood.

They talked on the phone that Friday, less than a week after Aaron celebrated Mother's Day with his wife, Kimberly, and their kids. Shelly planned on stopping by Tops on Saturday after she got out of work, telling Aaron:

"I’ll see you before you leave out.”

She did not have enough time. That afternoon, Shelly was on the job when her daughter Carol called, telling her a Jefferson Avenue shooting had flashed across the news. Shelly saw little probability it was anywhere near Aaron.

“He’s OK,” she told herself. “This is something on the street.”

But reports started coming in of the unthinkable, and Carol kept calling her uncle, who did not pick up. “He’s just helping somebody,” Shelly said, because that’s what her brother did, until another friend called to say she heard Aaron was hurt.

An upset Shelly called Nate Goldsmith, a retired officer close to Aaron.

That’s when she learned, she said of her brother, "that his mission was done.”

Next Saturday morning, on the eve of the one-year remembrance of a racist massacre, Shelly and a group of friends will join others from Aaron's family at Canisius College, her brother's alma mater. They will take part in a 5K community "run, walk or stroll" in tribute to the 10 people lost at Tops, an event – joined with a half-marathon – to help fund scholarships in Aaron's memory.

The coordinators are some of his closest friends, a group of retired Black officers whose shared experience for decades turned them into extended family. They see the event as a symbolic civic rallying point for what Shelly's brother embodied, in his sacrifice at Tops:

"Everybody needs that compassion," she said.

Within hours of the mass shooting last year, she began learning the essence of Aaron's choice, how a murderer – armed as if for war – emerged from a vehicle in the Tops parking lot. He started killing and wounding defenseless people whom Aaron knew by name, simply because they were African American.

Her brother, Shelly said, had time to warn shoppers and staff – a response universally credited with saving lives – before he exchanged fire with a gunman in body armor, an act of raw courage in which Aaron had little chance.

She describes it as the ultimate example of the code he lived each day. He was a guy always ready to give time or concern to someone else, a guy – after she lost A.J. – "I could always call and cry."

Aaron's absence, Shelly said, is “like a piece of me is gone.” Her brother wore a gold chain around his neck, carrying his name in Arabic, that she brought him as a gift after she traveled to Egypt. They were in contact almost every day, a kinship forged by parents who inspired their whole world view.

Their mother, Carol Salter, quoted poetry and Scripture to fit any moment of decision or struggle, a woman "who was just so strong and taught us that anything we wanted to do, we could do," Shelly said.

Their father, a boilermaker, was a skilled mechanic who passed on what Shelly called a great inheritance to his son: Learn to fix anything, and you take complete control of your own life.

“Aaron never had a car payment,” Shelly said. Instead, he would buy seemingly busted-beyond-repair vehicles, repair them and return them to the road. He revived a Cadillac Eldorado that Shelly will always see as his signature car, then sold it as a way to buy a motor home he loved.

He was an inventor, an innovator, with a love of travel and a burning sense of purpose that Shelly expected to carry him deep into old age.

“When he retired, he wasn’t going to sit home and watch TV,” she said. “He liked working at that store. He worried about the people who walked there to shop. He loved to sit and chitchat with them.”

In the end, she said, he chose to give his life, protecting theirs.

Shelly decided against going to court proceedings for the killer, staggered even now by such malice. “My issue,” she says, “is how at 18 he could get that much hatred in his heart,” poison she knows he did not draw from thin air.

Unless we look hard, she said, at the fact such inhumanity still exists – unless we steel ourselves to drying up the well for this poison – then “all those people who were just doing typical routines” at Tops will have died in vain.

Earl Perrin, a retired officer helping coordinate Saturday's walk and run, said the whole impetus is using health, love and motion as both a memorial and an engine of healing – a gathering to fit the way Aaron saw the world.

Shelly, who invites everyone to attend, said it is also a community example of living out the faith that allows her to go on.

“We need to have grace,” she said, the state that allows her to believe Aaron’s dream, described in his morning text, was no accident. The husband she loved was preparing a hero's greeting for her brother, and in that way they both told her:

She will find them, beyond Tops.