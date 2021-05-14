SE 5.15.21

Food: Something to which we can all relate, even in changing times
The Buffalo News has sought to cover all aspects of pandemic life, and it’s hard to think of an industry that’s gone through more hardship and change than hospitality.
Restaurants and bars in Western New York have been whipsawed by months-long closures, curfews, regulations and labor woes. They have also continued to strive for excellence and provide a semblance of normalcy for patrons whose lives have been turned upside down.
The News’ restaurant coverage has always been about documenting the comings and goings of new and staple establishments. Food editor Andrew Galarneau’s deep connections to the industry have helped him shine a light on new trends and exciting openings, making Gusto’s food section regularly among the most popular content on BuffaloNews.com.
And Andrew is always looking for the next great bite. If you’ve got a tip, drop him an email.
But it’s about more than just what’s on the plate. It’s about how it happens, and the challenges restaurants and bars have faced over the past 14 months. And it will be about how the industry, which employs thousands and touches everyone, will seek to rebound as Covid restrictions are lifted.
Business reporter Samantha Christman’s recent A1 story delved into one such challenge the industry will continue to face as the reopening evolves: a labor shortage. Restaurants with high turnover in the best of times are struggling to find reliable cooks and dishwashers. Is this a temporary blip, or a long-term trend?
Then there’s the staple of restaurant coverage: helping The News’ readers decide where they should go eat. Whether it’s to celebrate their first meal once fully vaccinated, or for a year’s worth of milestones delayed, there’s no shortage of options, as The News’ coverage has shown.
If you’re on the verge of returning to an in-person dining experience, there are some things you’ll need to know, too. Gone are the days of easily strolling into a favorite restaurant on a weekend and nabbing a table for two. Social distancing regulations have made reservations a must for many establishments, and training customers on the new rules has proved challenging in some cases.
From soup to nuts, this is what comprehensive coverage looks like, and what readers can continue to expect from The Buffalo News.