SCHUSTER Margaret M. (nee Langworthy)

Of North Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest July 2, 2022. Beloved wife of Peter Schuster; devoted mother of James and Dawn Hanna, William (late Bridget) John, Allison (David) Zeafla and Tracie Gerace; Stepmother of Marcus (Sherry) Schuster and the late Heidi Schuster; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Brendan, James, Albert, Sarah, Miranda, Bryttni, Brianna, Ashley, Kaley, Timothy, Sidney, Andrew and the late James; adored greatgrandmother of Ryan and Marley; loving daughter of the late James and Mary Langworthy; dear sister of the late James and Thomas Langworthy. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY Saturday from 3:00 PM-6:30 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

