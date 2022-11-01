SCHREIBER - Donald

October 26, 2022. Son of the late Louis (Minnie-nee Goldberg) Schreiber of North Park Avenue. Brother to the late Gertrude Rosen, the late Florence Wexler, the late William Schreiber, the late Henry Schreiber, the late Edward Schreiber, the late Irwin Schreiber, Robert Schreiber and Norman Schreiber. Beloved husband for 33 years of the late Marilyn (nee Volkman) Schreiber and the late Alice (Roggen) Schreiber. Father of Lenore Witkin (Richard) Pierce, Michael (Elise) Schreiber and Louis (Dina) Schreiber. Stepfather of Marlene (TD) Depczynski and Linda Birmingham. Grandfather of Rachael (Kevin) Borzelleri and Daniel (Jennifer) Witkin, Benjamin, Ryan, Nathan, Tiffany, Joshua, Tamara and Vanasa Schreiber, Andrew and Jenna. Great-grandfather of Gabriel and Noah Witkin, Sophia Ruiz-Gonzalez and Alex Borzelleri. Uncle to many nieces and nephews too numerous to count. Donald was an Army veteran, serving in Germany at the end of the war. Donald had many businesses in his career. He started out as a junk man pushing a cart through the streets of Buffalo and owned Sweetland Ice Cream Company on Amherst Street. He worked for 26 years at Western Electric, before it relocated out of town. He owned Schreiber's Baby Furniture Shoppe on Hertel Avenue and worked there before doing his second shift at the plant. He then worked at his brother's business Delaware Camera Mart and AV on Delaware Avenue. His latest position was the financial secretary to the Forum Club. Donald was a unique character and enjoyed offbeat activities with his brother, Sunny. As for sports, he enjoyed his Western Electric bowling team after his second shift was over, poker games with his buddies from the plant and roller skating at Skateland and Crystal Beach with his daughter Lee on rare days off. He was not much of a sports person, but recently discovered a love for watching Buffalo Bills games and discussing them with his son-in-law Rick the next day. It was fun to see him in his Bills outfit during the game. He was a good provider for his family and enjoyed teaching them or anyone who would listen what he knew. His family was always surprised by his various inventions to solve everyday problems and it was rare that a handy man needed to be called to repair something. In his last days, he enjoyed telling the hospice staff his many stories and anecdotes of his past hijinks, charming them in the process. Service at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice and Wonder Dog Rescue at wonderdogrescue.org/ donate. Burial next to Marilyn at White Chapel Memorial Park Tonawanda, NY following service. One day Shiva at his residence immediately after burial.