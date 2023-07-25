. Of West Seneca, NY, July 22, 2023. Beloved son of the late Herbert and Alice Schoemann; dearest brother of Carol (James) Choinski, Gregory, and David (late Shirley) Schoemann; loving uncle of Linda, Gary, Brian and Dana. Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (Cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9:30 AM at 14 Holy Helpers R.C. Indian Church Rd at Union. Please assemble in Church. Paul was a member of the Lay Fraternities of St. Dominic under the name Brother Matthias Mary of Jesus Thorn Crowned, O.P. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com