Of Amherst New York passed away on September 9, 2023, age 81. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Brady) Schaeffer. Loving father of Michael (Barbara), Christopher (Rebecca), Jonathan and Dennis (Bridget McGuinness) Schaeffer. Dear grandfather of Jessica, Madeline, Nathan, Molly, Andrew, Clara, Amelia, Jack, Fiona, Rory, Caoilin and Cormac. Family and friends may call on Friday September 15th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday September 16th at 10 am at St. Joseph University Church 3269 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made payable to Kathleen Schaeffer on behalf of The Schaeffer Family Benefit Fund 200 Delaware Ave. Suite 900 Buffalo, NY 14202. The donated funds will be used to support the educational mission of St. Joseph University School, which George and several of his grandchildren attended. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.