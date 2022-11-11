Scattershots: Ontario record bass caught in Lake Erie; big game season reminders

Ontario record bass caught in Lake Erie by Ohio angler

The father-son fishing duo of Gregg and Grant Gallagher of Fremont, Ohio, will long remember Nov. 3. That was the day that Gregg, 54, caught a fish of a lifetime while casting in Province of Ontario waters in the Western Basin of Lake Erie. When the fish hit the bait, it was before it even hit the bottom and he immediately knew it was a good fish. In fact, he was thinking that it was probably a sheepshead.

“We quickly learned we had just caught the smallmouth of a lifetime,” said the elder Gallagher, a business teacher at Fremont Ross High School. “After a quick estimated weight in the boat, we knew the fish was approaching at least 9 pounds, and we immediately started to think of what we needed to do if it was.”

After a few phone calls and some help from friend Ross Robertson of Big Water Fishing, they managed to establish an official weight on a certified scale – 10.15 pounds. It will be breaking a 68-year-old record set by Andy Anderson, who caught a 9.84-pound smallmouth bass in Birchbark Lake in 1954. The Ohio bass record will continue to be a 9.5-pound bass caught by Randy VanDam in 1993 on the west side of the Bass Islands.

With the help of Travis Hartman, administrator with the Ohio’s Lake Erie Fisheries Program, the proper paperwork was filled out and sent into Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

Gallagher credits his son Grant with his recent success. Smallmouth bass became a recent favorite species (after many years of focusing on walleye) when the 24-year-old was on the Adrian College bass fishing team. Grant did the scouting to identify key locations that have the potential for big fish. He found one.

What was the lucky lure and technique? They are not quite ready to share that information yet.

They are still a bit off from the world-record smallmouth, an 11-pound, 15-ounce bass reeled in by David Hayes, while fishing Dale Hollow Reservoir (on the Tennessee-Kentucky border) in 1955.

Check station set for Region 9

The regular Southern Zone big-game season begins Nov. 19, one-half hour before sunrise. As in years past, the Department of Environmental Conservation will again be operating a deer and bear check station in Erie County. The station will be located along Route 16, one mile south of the Town of Holland. On Saturday, the station will be open from noon to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the open hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hunters are encouraged to stop, assisting wildlife biologists in collecting important harvest information. Biological data is also collected to help determine the age and health of big-game populations in the region.

The Venison Donation Coalition also will be accepting white-tailed deer for its popular “hunters helping the hungry” program and deer may be dropped off before 6 p.m. each day at the Holland checkpoint. For more information, visit venisondonation.com.

Regular big-game season reminders

As the Southern Zone regular big-game season kicks off Nov. 19, remember that 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters are eligible to hunt deer if they are accompanied by a licensed adult at least 21 years of age with at least three years of big-game hunting experience. Make sure you fill out the Mentored Youth Hunter Permission Form in the regulations guide or on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov. Two counties did not opt in to allow for 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer – Erie and Rockland.

Daily hunting hours for deer and bear now include the full daylight period, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and continuing until 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters should check the sunrise and sunset times before hunting each day in the area that you will be hunting.

Another requirement for all big-game firearms hunters is that anytime they are pursuing deer or bear, they must wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing (either a hat, vest, or jacket visible in all directions).

Safety should be at the top of everyone’s list when afield. Remember to always point your gun in a safe direction. Treat every gun as if it were loaded. Be sure of your target and beyond. Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot. When hunting in tree stands, use a safety harness and a climbing belt, as most tree stand accidents occur when hunters are climbing in and out of the stand. Also, never climb in or out of a tree stand with a loaded firearm.

Walleye School registration opens

The inaugural 2023 Eastern Lake Erie Walleye School is now accepting registrations. The school is scheduled to be held Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Convention Center in Niagara Falls. Space is limited and early signup is encouraged. Featured speakers will be Craig Sleeman, Lance Valentine, Ali Shakoor, and Don Ruppert, top industry professionals and charter captains who will be offering a wealth of walleye wisdom.

Cost to attend is $100. This includes a seat, lunch and drink, as well as a four-day pass to the Fishing Expo. The Convention Center is located at 101 Old Falls St. For more information on the school, including registration details, check out niagarafishingexpo.com.