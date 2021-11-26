Scattershots: Lake Ontario video series; BOW in the snow; bass, musky season ending

Lake Ontario video series unveiled
The Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries has released a series of recorded presentations to update fisheries science and management initiatives on Lake Ontario. The presentations are available on the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/.
Among the topics: the forage base, including a lake wide alewife assessment; Chinook salmon growth indicators; 2021 Creel Survey results for both the open lake and tributaries; and fisheries management plans, including the salmon and trout stocking strategies, the Atlantic salmon fisheries management plan, and the future approach to predator/prey management in the lake.
The DEC will be hosting a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. This will be an opportunity to ask questions relative to those videos, engaging with fisheries biologists and resource managers from DEC and U.S. Geological Survey in more detail. You can access the meeting link online through the DEC website or by calling 518-549-0500. The access code is 648 787 439. This will be in place of the annual State of the Lake meetings. For questions, contact Lake Ontario Unit Leader Chris Legard at 315-654-2147.
‘Take your shot for Outdoor Adventure’
In an effort incentivize New York’s outdoors community to become vaccinated against Covid, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a program for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts called, “Take your shot for an Outdoor Adventure.” Starting Dec. 1 and running through the end of the year, the first 2,000 state residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to win prizes through an Outdoor Adventure Sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will be selected to receive fishing, hunting and birding packages. Each grand prize will receive a lifetime hunting or fishing license, and well as top quality outdoor gear. Birding packages will receive binoculars, spotting scope and more.
In addition to the grand prize packages, 25 entrants will be randomly selected for a second tier of hunting and fishing packages. They will include annual licenses and equipment for angling, bowhunting, rifle hunting and turkey hunting. The first 2,000 people to enter the sweepstakes will all receive a tree seedling from Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, and the choice of either a gift card to a major sporting goods retailer or a free night of camping at a DEC campground. In addition, all sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine. Details on how you can enter will be posted on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov.
BOW in the Snow Feb. 4-6 in Allegany
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) will be holding its popular BOW in the Snow Feb. 4-6 in Allegany State Park. Lottery registration will be accepted from Dec. 7 to 14 online. Cost is $295 per person and you must be 18 years of age or older. The cost includes six meals, two nights lodging at Camp Allegany (dormitory style with four-five in a room with single beds). There will only be 40 slots available. For more information, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html or ask to be put on an email list for an application by calling 518-402-8963.
BOW is a program designed to teach women outdoor skills. The weekend will allow attendees to select three classes. Some of the sessions include winter camping, waterfowl identification, firearms safety, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, wild-game cooking, map and compass reading, Dutch oven cooking and more. Use of equipment, materials and transportation to class locations are all included.
Bass, musky season closes
A couple of popular fishing seasons will be ending Tuesday. The regular musky season in New York closes Tuesday, which includes areas such as the Upper Niagara River and Lake Erie, as well as Chautauqua Lake. However, there is an exception. The lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario will remain open for musky until Dec. 15.
The regular bass season for the state shuts down Tuesday, too, giving way to a catch-and-release season until June. Only artificial lures can be used for the C-and-R season. There is an important exemption to that season as well. Lake Erie has a special regulation in place that allows for one bass and a minimum size of 20 inches long, if you wanted to keep one. Live bait and artificial lures may be used in Lake Erie. For more information on fishing seasons, check out dec.ny.gov.