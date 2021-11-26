Scattershots: Lake Ontario video series; BOW in the snow; bass, musky season ending

In an effort incentivize New York’s outdoors community to become vaccinated against Covid, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a program for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts called, “Take your shot for an Outdoor Adventure.” Starting Dec. 1 and running through the end of the year, the first 2,000 state residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to win prizes through an Outdoor Adventure Sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will be selected to receive fishing, hunting and birding packages. Each grand prize will receive a lifetime hunting or fishing license, and well as top quality outdoor gear. Birding packages will receive binoculars, spotting scope and more.

In addition to the grand prize packages, 25 entrants will be randomly selected for a second tier of hunting and fishing packages. They will include annual licenses and equipment for angling, bowhunting, rifle hunting and turkey hunting. The first 2,000 people to enter the sweepstakes will all receive a tree seedling from Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, and the choice of either a gift card to a major sporting goods retailer or a free night of camping at a DEC campground. In addition, all sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine. Details on how you can enter will be posted on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov.