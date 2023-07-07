Wood and Brook Trap or Skeet League begins July 11

Shooting sports enthusiasts looking for a bit of a challenge should check out the summer Trap or Skeet League that will be starting Tuesday at Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Shooting for the league will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The league will continue through Sept. 24, and it is open to the public. All shooter levels are welcome.

Put together five- to seven-person teams with the idea that team members will shoot 12 rounds of 25 clay birds each for a total of 300 birds for the duration of the league. Rounds can be shot either trap or skeet, and the final scoring can be in any combination. The top five individual scores for a team will count for your weekly totals. Birds can be ATA registered. There is also an opportunity for a one round “buy back.” For more information on the league, contact Ben Baker at 716-983-0026 or Brian Domon at 716-863-0719.

New York joins Bearwise Campaign

With concerns over creating a better awareness of how to live responsibly with black bears, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that New York will now be part of a multistate campaign called “BearWise” to help educate the public about bear safety. Thanks to bear biologists from state agencies across the country, a program has been developed to help prevent human-bear conflicts. You might live in bear country, or you might vacation in prime black bear habitat. Since bears are most active in the spring and summer months, here are some tips to help minimize bear exposure and, if you do see a bruin in the wild, how to keep as safe as possible.

At your place of residence, be sure to secure food, garbage and recycling. Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Never leave pet food outdoors. If you do see a bear, never try to feed them, or even approach them.

If you are involved with outdoor activities or vacationing in bear country, never leave food scraps or other trash around. If you have pets, keep them leashed. Know what to do if you see a bear. Carry bear spray, and know how to use it. Camp safely and stay alert. For more information on the BearWise basics, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html#At-Home.

BOW Summer Camp lottery deadline July 10

The popular Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Summer Camp run by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will once again be held at Adirondack Woodcraft Camp in Old Forge Sept. 8-10. The cost is $400 and you must apply for the registration lottery by July 10 to be considered.

The outdoor workshop will be returning to the outdoor basics, offering a choice of everything from Adirondack ecology, canoeing, kayaking, outdoor survival skills and wild-game cooking to hunter education and the shooting sports involving crossbow, archery, rifle, and shotgun. Three types of lodging are available at the camp. Prices are all the same and there are no single-room accommodations. For information on how to register, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html.

Niagara Musky to meet July 11

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on the first Tuesday of the month, the Niagara Musky Association (NMA) fishing club moved its monthly gathering back a week to July 11. It will still be held at the Eldredge Club at 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. If you have any interest in muskellunge, this would be a great meeting to attend to help show off the club’s passion for these fish. The guest speaker will be longtime member Tony Scime, the release and membership director for the organization.

Scime’s focus will be on the group’s Angler Diary Study, as well as the organization’s Catch and Release submissions, which helps to tell a significant story about the area’s musky population. “The NMA has continuously conducted an Angler Diary Study since 1995,” Scime said. “The study documents catch rates, angler effort, location and musky size distribution. I'll be examining how the catch rates and size distribution has changed over the past 28 years and how those changes affect angler effort. My discussion will also include catch data from the NMA angler submissions in analyzing the data. The NMA has catch data from 1994 to the present of over 5000 muskies.”

The tight-knit group meets regularly on the first Tuesday of the month at the Eldredge Club.

Learn-to-Fish at Birdseye Hollow July 13

On July 13, there will be a Learn-to-Fish event hosted by the DEC at Birdseye Hollow State Forest in Steuben County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be an inclusive, adaptive, family-friendly event. No fishing license is required. Rochester Accessible Adventures also will assist in the coordination of the gathering.

While the focus is on accessible fishing, everyone is welcome to join and learn to fish. Bring your own fishing gear or use the equipment provided by DEC. Meet at the Birdseye Hollow Parking Lot located off Birdseye Hollow Road, County Route 96 in the Town of Bradford. For additional information, contact DEC Region 8 Accessibility Coordinator Gretchen Cicora at 607-776-2165.