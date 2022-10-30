SARAGO Joseph C.

October 27, 2022, at age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Clara (nee Wentzel) Sarago; dearest brother of Mary Ellen (Michael) DiVincenzo; dear uncle of Michael III (Lynn) and Anthony (Ken McGee) DiVincenzo. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, November 1st, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 PM.