Pride Night is returning to KeyBank Center as part of the Buffalo Sabres’ theme-night schedule for the 2023-24 season, with one league-mandated change that’s drawn scrutiny from players, including Connor McDavid and Steven Stamkos.

Each of the NHL’s 32 teams were instructed by commissioner Gary Bettman to not have their players wear specialty-themed jerseys during warm-ups ahead of any theme night, including Pride, which the Sabres will hold March 14 when they celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community ahead of a game against the New York Islanders.

“I’ve suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it’s become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs in some form or another host nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we’d rather them continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction,” Bettman told Sportsnet during an interview in June.

Former Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin was among the NHL players to cite religious beliefs or, in Lybushkin’s case, fear of retribution at home in Russia when they chose to sit out warm-ups rather than wear the specialty jersey with their teammates. The Sabres’s Pride Night jerseys sold at auction, with proceeds benefitting four organizations: Pride Center of WNY, GLYS WNY, Niagara Pride and Black and Latino Pride. Lyubushkin was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last month for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

The Sabres have yet to announce their festivities around Pride Night this season. Previously, the anthems were sung by the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus and distributed giveaways like Pride stickers. Fans could also purchase specialty-themed shirts and hats. Last season, the Sabres have also donated tickets and suites to members of GLYS, Black & Latino Pride, The Pride Center of Western New York, and Niagara Pride.

McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer last season with 64 goals and 189 points, reacted to the news in June that teams wouldn't wear Pride jerseys in warm-ups.

"It's disappointing to see," McDavid said at the NHL Awards in Nashville. "It's not my call, but obviously, it's disappointing."

Military Appreciation Night, a celebration held by teams throughout the NHL each season, will be held Feb. 15 for a game against the Florida Panthers. The Sabres will also host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 10, Native American Heritage Night on Dec. 5 and Choose Love Night on Feb. 25, which will spotlight the Black community and Black-owned businesses in western New York. Dyangus Celebration Day to honor Polish-American culture is scheduled for April 2, and the annual Fan Appreciation game is the home finale against the Washington Capitals on April 11.

Additionally, the Sabres announced they’ll wear their red and black Goathead alternate jersey 15 times, beginning Oct. 21 with the New York Islanders in Buffalo. There will also be a Halloween celebration Oct. 29, Kids Takeover on Jan. 20 against Tampa Bay and four December games that will feature “winter-themed activations,” according to a news release: Dec. 19 vs. Columbus, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto, Dec. 27 vs. Boston and Dec. 30 vs. Columbus.