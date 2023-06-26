The Buffalo Sabres have brought back another key member of the Rochester Amerks' defense, signing Jeremy Davies to a one-year, two-way contract.
Davies would make $775,000 in the NHL under the deal. He made $325,000 this season in Rochester and would likely earn a small bump after playing 80 games for the Amerks, 66 in the regular season and all 14 in Rochester's playoff run to Game 6 of the AHL's Eastern Conference finals. The left-shot defenseman played in one game for the Sabres.
Davies, 26, had a career-high 11 goals and 12 assists for the Amerks after stints in Milwaukee and Chicago the previous three seasons. He played 22 NHL games for the Nashville Predators in that span.
Davies joins his Rochester defense partner, Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi, as Amerks blueliners to re-sign with Buffalo for the 2023-24 season.