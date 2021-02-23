Sabres game day: Overcoming the back-to-back challenge is goal vs. Devils

Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals On the road against a strong opponent, the Sabres put a strong effort on the ice Monday, but it didn't matter. They lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left.

Buffalo has dropped five of its last six overall. The Sabres are 30th in the NHL in points and 28th in points percentage. They are 2-1 vs. New Jersey this season.

"It's about sticking within the game that we feel works for us," coach Ralph Krueger said after Monday night's loss, which saw the Sabres outshoot the Islanders, 36-23. "It's just creating more opportunity in the offense 5-on-5. That's what we're going to continue to work on and continue to drill and above all, we have to stick together as a group to fight our way through this."

Lineup news: With the back-to-back, the Sabres did not take a morning skate and Krueger will brief the media around 5:30 p.m. The guesses here are that Carter Hutton will be in net, with Jeff Skinner returning to the lineup after a one-game benching because of the shoulder injury Tobias Rieder suffered in the first period Monday.

Less certain is the return of defenseman Will Borgen, who suffered a hand injury in Saturday's win over the Devils when he blocked a shot while playing on the penalty kill. Krueger said prior to Monday's game that Borgen, who did not practice Sunday, was improving and was a possibility to play in New Jersey.