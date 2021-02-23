Sabres game day: Overcoming the back-to-back challenge is goal vs. Devils

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (5-8-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-5-2)
Where: Prudential Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
NEWARK, N.J. – Overcoming the schedule is one of the daunting tasks the Buffalo Sabres will have the rest of the season. Another example comes Tuesday night when they complete their four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils.
It's the fourth game in six nights for the Sabres, who are 1-2 on the trip. Monday's 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders, in fact, kicked off an ultra-rare five-game week, with New Jersey coming to town for a rematch on Thursday and the Sabres hosting Philadelphia Saturday and Sunday.
First off, the Sabres have to overcome some bad mojo in back to backs. They're 2-3 in the first game of the sets this season – but 0-4 in the back end. One of the four losses was the 5-3 loss to the Devils on Jan. 31 in KeyBank Center, the game before both teams went into pause due to Covid-19 outbreaks.
On the road against a strong opponent, the Sabres put a strong effort on the ice Monday, but it didn't matter. They lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left.
Buffalo has dropped five of its last six overall. The Sabres are 30th in the NHL in points and 28th in points percentage. They are 2-1 vs. New Jersey this season.
"It's about sticking within the game that we feel works for us," coach Ralph Krueger said after Monday night's loss, which saw the Sabres outshoot the Islanders, 36-23. "It's just creating more opportunity in the offense 5-on-5. That's what we're going to continue to work on and continue to drill and above all, we have to stick together as a group to fight our way through this."
Lineup news: With the back-to-back, the Sabres did not take a morning skate and Krueger will brief the media around 5:30 p.m. The guesses here are that Carter Hutton will be in net, with Jeff Skinner returning to the lineup after a one-game benching because of the shoulder injury Tobias Rieder suffered in the first period Monday.
Less certain is the return of defenseman Will Borgen, who suffered a hand injury in Saturday's win over the Devils when he blocked a shot while playing on the penalty kill. Krueger said prior to Monday's game that Borgen, who did not practice Sunday, was improving and was a possibility to play in New Jersey.
No finishing kick: Skinner is far from the only one struggling to score in the Sabres' lineup. Buffalo enters tonight's game still last in the league in 5-on-5 goals with 18 and with a minus-12 differential at even strength. Overall, the Sabres are 28th in the NHL in scoring at 2.33 goals per game.
Struggling #Sabres forwards heading into Tuesday's game vs. #NJDevils ----Eakin 0 goals/15 GPSkinner 0 goals/14 GPOkposo 0 goals/10 GPHall 1 goal/15 GP (none last 14)Sheahan 1 goal/15 GP (none last 10)Eichel 2 goals/15 GP (none last 7)Staal 3 goals/15 GP (none last 6) pic.twitter.com/PYrYLGvalc— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 23, 2021
Special teams: This is another chance for Buffalo's red-hot power play to take advantage of an opponent. Buffalo is tied for third overall in the NHL at 32.7% and is second on the road at 40%. The Devils, meanwhile, are last on the penalty kill at just 59.5%. That would easily be the worst figure in NHL history if it held up all season.
The Sabres have scored at least one power-play goal in nine of their last 10 games, going 13 for 32 (40.6%) during that stretch. It is the team’s best power-play percentage in a 10-game span since it went 11 for 24 (45.8%) from March 7-28, 2017.
Devils report: MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal for Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey, which has dropped back-to-back one-goal games to the Sabres and Washington since its win Thursday in Boston.
Based on morning skate, it looks like #NJDevils Janne Kuokkanen drawing in is the only change we’ll see from last game - other than goalies. Devils host Sabres tonight. Here’s what it’s looked like this morning: pic.twitter.com/wXdPY8YAo7— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 23, 2021