Sabres call up Jeremy Davies from Rochester as Owen Power's status remains uncertain

  • Updated
Sabres Senators

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
TEMPE, Ariz. -- With injuries once again riddling their defense corps, the Buffalo Sabres have called up Jeremy Davies from Rochester in advance of Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Davies, 26, has two goals and three assists in 19 games for the Amerks after signing as a free agent over the summer. He spent most of last year in Milwaukee and has played 22 NHL games over the last two seasons with the Nashville Predators.

The Sabres played with just five defenseman in Thursday's 4-2 win over Colorado after Owen Power suffered a lower-body injury just before taking the ice for pregame warmups. Davies is a left-shot defenseman and ostensibly could be replacing Power if the need arises.

The Sabres said Friday they had no update on Power's status. The team was off Friday and will have a morning skate Saturday at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' temporary home. At minimum, Davies could also be on hand as insurance for the remainder of the road trip.

Jacob Bryson, whom the Sabres were hoping to get back on this trip, went on injured reserve Friday due to his lower-body injury. Bryson, Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju are all on IR and only Lyubushkin is skating on this trip. Jokiharju did not even come west with the team.

Saturday's game is a 9 p.m. Eastern time start and will be broadcast on MSG. The radio call will be on The Bet 1520 because the Bills-Miami game will be airing on WGR.

Sports Columnist

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.

