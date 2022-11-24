RYAN James C.

Barbara M. Sonberg Ryan and the late Maryann Ryan (Nancy McBreen). Loving father of Richard (Shelia), Daniel (Jill), Lynn and Timothy (Emily). Dear stepfather of Robert E. Sonberg (Josephine), Jeffrey Sonberg (Gaby), Michael Sonberg (Sara) and Paul Sonberg. Dear brother of late Colleen (late Norm Howland), Sister Dolores Ryan R.S.M., Patrick (Mary) Ryan, William (late Diane) Ryan, Thomas (Mercie) Ryan, Bernadette (Lee) Reilly, Madonna (Charles) Stadolka, Pauline (Martin) Lougan and Christine (late John) Smith. Greatly loved and respected Papa to 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Jim was an avid golfer and loved spending time with family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at FE Brown & Sons Funeral Home, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Marys Hill, Lancaster, NY on Saturday, November 26th at 9:30 a.m. Please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.