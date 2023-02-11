Age 65 of Hamburg, NY passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Beloved sister of Janice (David) Demmerley, Linda Hyder, Leonard (Karen Fronckowiak) Russell and Lawrence (Connie) Russell; dear aunt of Christopher, Michael, Daniel, Jennifer (Zachary), Sarah (Wayne Jr.) and Lisa; great-aunt of Lucas, Madison and Wayne III. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and June (nee Bender) Russell. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Saturday from 6-8 PM and Sunday from 2-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 13, 2023 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Diane worked as a RN at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY for more than 20 years and retired from Trinity Cardiology Group in Orchard Park. She was also a Licensed Massage Therapist. Memorials to be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com