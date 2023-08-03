ROTH - David S. Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial for David S. Roth at Micky Rats, Angola, August 5th from 1p to 4p. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular She runs her family steel business. New York State isn't so sure Lauren Chmielowiec was rejected from New York’s list of certified women-owned businesses because state regulators questioned her status as the… Kim Pegula attends Buffalo Bills' training camp practice Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula attended Sunday's training camp practice at St. John Fisher, her first public appearance in mo… Kia and Hyundai owners get creative to avoid thefts Kia and Hyundai owners across Western New York say they feel like sitting ducks, anxiously waiting to become the next victims of the "Kia Challenge." Off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant faces multiple charges Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges; one count of criminal mischi… Observations: Gabe Davis shines; Josh Allen has a scare Josh Allen took a big hit from behind from Taron Johnson on a play late in practice on which the quarterback was the intended receiver.