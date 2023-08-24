August 19, 2023. Of Bloomfield Hills, MI, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Banks Roden. Daughter of the late Leo and Nora (Wolff) Dusing. Sister of Michael (Lynn) Dusing. Aunt of Tim, Andrew, Kathleen, Matthew, Kimberly and Eric. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius of Gonzaga Church, Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Anne's work to support children with special needs at: Motor Development Lab, 1540 Alcazar St., Suite 155, Los Angeles, CA 90033 or online at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/MDL www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
