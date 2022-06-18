 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RODEMS Jimmie Ann (nee Adair)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Rodems; devoted mother of Patricia (Tim Gawlick) Meckes, John Rodems, Carol (Edward) Fluker, and the late Michael Rodems; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Arlene) Meckes, Jeanine (Mike) Reigle, and Steven (Kerry) Meckes; adored great-grandmother of Michael, Megan, Henrik, Madelyn, Josie, Angie, Libby, Nicholas, and Jude; loving daughter of the late Estelle Adair and James Daniel (Pearl) Adair; dear sister of 11 brothers and sisters; fond mother- in-law of Buzz Meckes; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmie Ann's honor to Hospice Care of Buffalo. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

