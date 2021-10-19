 Skip to main content
Riverbend equipment sale is another Buffalo Billion disappointment
Riverbend equipment sale is another Buffalo Billion disappointment

Most of the equipment the state purchased for the Tesla solar panel plant in Buffalo is up for sale – and likely to sell for a fraction of the $207 million it originally cost. It’s the latest in a series of disappointments from Tesla and other silver bullet projects that made up the original phase of the Buffalo Billion.

