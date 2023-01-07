RICHLEY Renee S. Of Darien Center, NY, passed away December 22, 2022. Predeceased by parents Loren and Ada King Copp. Survived by husband Timothy Richley of Darien Center. Daughter, Samara (Justin) Valla of Michigan. Son, Darryl (Ashley) Howe of East Aurora. Stepson, Andrew (Carolyn) Richley of Montenegro. Grandchildren, Myah, Julia, Lara, Aliza, Owen, Joan, Michaela and Analise. Brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Copp of Pennsylvania. She was employed as an accounts manager with Cold Spring Construction Co. in Akron. Funeral services will be private. Sympathy shared at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
RICHLEY Renee S.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia.
The Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, received CPR and was taken to the hospital.
A number of fans have suggested that rather than announcing the starting lineup before Sunday's game, the Bills should announce the names of the medical staff.
'A constellation of incredibly bad luck' befell Bills safety Damar Hamlin, UB heart doctor says, but prognosis hopeful
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in the wrong place at precisely the wrong time Monday night when a blow to his chest short-circuited his…
A former NFL trainer with 26 years of sideline experience lauded the Buffalo Bills’ medical staff for their immediate treatment of safety Dama…
It will be the fourth Bills game that the No. 1 team will have called this season and the second in Buffalo.
Once Week 18 is completed, Kansas City will have played a full 17-game season, but the Bills and Bengals will have only played 16 games apiece.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned.
After waking up, Hamlin wrote a question: Who won the game? One of the doctors responded: "Damar, you won. You've won the game of life."
Pronger was 23 years old and competing with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1998 when he was struck on the left side of his chest by a slap shot. Pronger managed to stand up following the impact and took two strides before falling to the ice.