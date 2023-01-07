 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RICHLEY Renee S.

  • Updated
RICHLEY Renee S. Of Darien Center, NY, passed away December 22, 2022. Predeceased by parents Loren and Ada King Copp. Survived by husband Timothy Richley of Darien Center. Daughter, Samara (Justin) Valla of Michigan. Son, Darryl (Ashley) Howe of East Aurora. Stepson, Andrew (Carolyn) Richley of Montenegro. Grandchildren, Myah, Julia, Lara, Aliza, Owen, Joan, Michaela and Analise. Brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Copp of Pennsylvania. She was employed as an accounts manager with Cold Spring Construction Co. in Akron. Funeral services will be private. Sympathy shared at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net

