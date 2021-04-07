Restaurant Notes for April 11, 2021 Taste: Top-flight dishes, pastoral settings at Stillwater Farm

When Stillwater Farm’s chef dinner series went on sale earlier this month, tickets sold like hotcakes with locally grown maple syrup.

In 48 hours, the Boston farm sold 715 all-inclusive dinners at nights staffed by local restaurants between June and September. The $140 price tag didn’t deter diners who bought out nights by Bacchus, Grange Community Kitchen, Waxlight Bar a Vin, Oliver’s, Chef Darian Bryan, the Dapper Goose, Billy Club, Las Puertas and a two-night stand by Marble + Rye.

Sales have been swift because this dinner series has it all: top-flight dishes, pastoral settings and compelling motives.

Jay Braymiller is the public face of Stillwater Farm, a guy who grew up on a dairy farm before straying to the much better paying world of architecture. Yet it’s his wife Margaret’s job that accounts for much of the motive.

She works in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s pediatric oncology department as a program administrator. In 2019, the Braymillers hosted groups of children and their families that could use some distraction.

The 2021 series will help pay for hosting more people who could use a break from Roswell. It will also support Stillwater Farm, which saw its restaurant-focused lamb sales dwindle after coronavirus-related shutdowns.