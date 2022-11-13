Report Card: Too much sloppy football gets better of Bills

Buffalo News sports reporter Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Highmark Stadium...

The running game received a B-, and Skurski writes he's convinced the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. The Bills had an average of 6.5 yards per rush, but when they really need to run the ball, they just can’t, Skurski writes.

The passing game received a D. Josh Allen has thrown six interceptions in the past three weeks, and he now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions.

The run defense got a C-, and Skurski says that the Bills' run defenders had several highlights.

The pass defense received an F. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 30 of 50 for 357 yards and one touchdown. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams got a B, and coaching received a D.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Bills lose in horrendous fashion in unforgettable game to Vikings, 33-30, in OT: The Buffalo Bills are going to see Justin Jefferson in their nightmares. The Vikings' young star authored a compelling case that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL, finishing with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in his team's shocking, 33-30 victory over the Bills. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills quarterback Josh Allen searching for answers, must find them in a hurry: To make sure the Bills don’t have a repeat of last year’s midseason slump (four losses in six games), Josh Allen needs to return to his be-aggressive-but-not-reckless playing ways. And in a hurry, O'Halloran writes. Read more

Three Questions: Call it the most painful regular-season loss of the Sean McDermott era: Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s all-time meltdown against Minnesota at Highmark Stadium. Read more

